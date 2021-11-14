Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DCBO opened at $72.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -148.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Docebo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

