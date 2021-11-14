Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DCBO opened at $72.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -148.79.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
