Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ DCBO opened at $72.91 on Friday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -148.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
