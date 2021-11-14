Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $72.91 on Friday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -148.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCBO. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

