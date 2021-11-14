DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $270.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.72. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $7,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,119.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after buying an additional 551,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.