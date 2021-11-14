DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $260.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $241.88 and last traded at $241.88. Approximately 99,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,144,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.42.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.