DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion and a PE ratio of -68.14. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

