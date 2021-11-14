Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at SVB Leerink

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Doximity stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

