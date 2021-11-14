Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at SVB Leerink

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.89.
Doximity stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
