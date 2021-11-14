DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). 756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.14).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.22.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

