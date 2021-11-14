Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $557.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $504.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,080 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.