DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

