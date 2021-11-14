Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.70. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $118.54 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

