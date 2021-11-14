E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €11.03 ($12.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.56. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.