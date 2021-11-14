Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $41.35

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $39.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 428 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

The firm has a market cap of $537.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

