Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

