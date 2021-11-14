Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

