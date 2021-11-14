EarnX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. EarnX has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $43,682.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00071596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00096813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,922.57 or 1.00420496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.63 or 0.07089842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,982,303,336,970 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

