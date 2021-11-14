eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 53,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,590 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

