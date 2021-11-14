Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDF. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

MDF opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$5.21 and a 12 month high of C$16.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$164.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.