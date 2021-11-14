Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post $12.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.16 million to $12.94 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

