Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,522.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $12,522.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

