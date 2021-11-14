Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.
EPC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 502,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99.
EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
