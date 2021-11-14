Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.

EPC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 502,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

