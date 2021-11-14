Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

