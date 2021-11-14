Electricité de France S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

