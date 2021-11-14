Electromed’s (ELMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 11.2% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

