ELM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.