ELM Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $517.17 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.42. The stock has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

