ELM Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

