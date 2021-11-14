Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$61.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.56.

EMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.22. 525,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The company has a market cap of C$14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.76.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

