Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $35.44

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $36.95. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 3,279 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

