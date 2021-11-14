Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

