Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,370. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

