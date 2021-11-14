Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.
Shares of ENDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,370. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
Read More: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.