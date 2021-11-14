Endor Protocol Price Up 7.3% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $33,764.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.00351243 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001167 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.38 or 0.00335933 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012927 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

