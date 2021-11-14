EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENQUF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

