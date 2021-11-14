Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%.

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

