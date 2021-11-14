Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Entergy worth $84,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,101,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

