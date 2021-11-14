Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.80. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

