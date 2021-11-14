Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $340.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,268,064 shares of company stock worth $796,108,831. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.