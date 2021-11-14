Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $319.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $235.80 and a 52 week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

