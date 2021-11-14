EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 40 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $284.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.21 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

