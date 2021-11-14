EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,231 iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $445.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.94 and a 200-day moving average of $406.61. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $322.87 and a 52 week high of $447.43.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

