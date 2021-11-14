EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 347.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

