EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $140.26 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,545,542. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

