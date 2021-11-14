EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $247.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.39. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $212.85 and a 52-week high of $264.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.