EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $170.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.30. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

