Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $246.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

