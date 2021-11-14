Evan D. Masyr Sells 76,750 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SALM opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 139,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

