Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,279 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.