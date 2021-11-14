Everipedia Market Capitalization Tops $173.80 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $173.80 million and $5.68 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.72 or 1.00433939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.02 or 0.07130082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,574,944 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

