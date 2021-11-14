Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

