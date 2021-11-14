Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.080 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
