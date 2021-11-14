EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 7.3%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.82. 136,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,188,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth $12,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth $4,990,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth $4,389,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

