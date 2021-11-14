Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €41.99 ($49.40) on Friday. Evotec has a one year low of €24.43 ($28.74) and a one year high of €45.83 ($53.92). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

